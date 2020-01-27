By: Staff Reports
January 18
9:28 a.m. - Officers and Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to N. Bowie Ave. for a domestic dispute. A subject was booked into jail.
6:44 p.m. - Officers trespassed five subjects from Safeway for harassing customers.
January 20
10:11 a.m. - Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested a male subject on a warrant.
3:34 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded for an 87-year-old female with seizures.
3:50 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Bowie for a subject with chest pains.
January 21
12:29 a.m. - Officers and Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to the TA Travel Center for a report of a fight in progress. One subject was arrested and booked into jail for disorderly conduct and criminal damage.
January 24
4:13 p.m. - Officers took a report of graffiti at 706 S. Haskell Ave.
7:13 p.m. - Medics responded to Naturesweet for a 30-year-old male crushed by machinery. The patient refused medical treatment.
January 25
5:14 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to TA Travel Center for a male subject having a heart attack. The subject was flown out.
6:28 a.m. - Sunsites Medics responded to E. Irene St. for an 80-year-old male subject with a possible stroke. The subject was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
6:45 a.m. - Officers assisted Willcox Emergency Medical Service with relocating a male subject's semi-truck.
