After months of being shuttered, several Willcox restaurant owners flung open their doors to diners Monday and Tuesday.
Monday was the first day Gov. Doug Ducey gave foodies a chance to sit and relax inside their favorite eateries since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Sheridan Givens, owner of Double S Steakhouse in Willcox waited an extra day, but she was excited.
“We are good. We’re starting today and we are back to normal with a full staff. We didn’t lose anybody,” Givens said Tuesday. “Everyone I talked to just can’t wait to come back.”
Jeff Willey, owner of Big Tex BBQ said it was nice to see everyone on Monday. Like Givens, Willey said the customers were happy the restaurant dine-in option was available once again and he was able to keep his entire staff.
La Unica owner Graciela Romero said Monday felt slow to her but she knows she made a better profit with some of the restrictions lifted. Out of caution, Romero has opened her patio for dining options, but not the interior of the restaurant.
“I’m still having more customers take-out than dine-in,” said Romero.
Romero said she had to fire four people, but was able to rehire three.
Cleaned and ready?
Givens said she is not requiring her staff to wear masks, but if her waiters want to she is fine with it. For the Double S Steakhouse, cleanliness will continue as it always has, with constant sanitizing.
“I think this is all a joke, and I’m glad to be open,” said Givens. “I’m happy to finally be open.”
Taking extra precautions, Romero is not using regular reusable utensils in La Unica. Instead, she is using packaged plastic utensils as well as disposable salt packets.
“We’re having our waitresses cover their mouths and we’re using hand sanitizer,” said Romero.
Willey is rotating his tables. As soon as a table is emptied, everything on it, including salt shakers, pepper shakers and menus are wiped down and cleaned. The chairs are also sanitized. Willey’s wait staff wear gloves at all times unless they are taking orders.
“I think it’s ready. I think if you’re sick or worried about it, don’t show up,” said Willey.
Closed doors and heartache
The Rafter G restaurant located in Bowie will not be opening its doors or dining room this week. When COVID-19 hit, owner Jeff Goodman said patrons, including interstate travelers, stopped coming by.
“People are just afraid to stop by and get take out,” said Goodman. “It’s a brand new beautiful restaurant.”
Goodman said the restaurant business is tough and he was barely getting by before COVID-19. Now he doesn’t want to reopen and then not be able to stay open.
“The last thing we want is to re-open prematurely,” said Goodman. “We had to layoff 13 employees. It was a horrible thing. I don’t want to put our people through that again if we open prematurely.”
Goodman moved to the area in 2015 and has been on the Bowie School Board for two years. The restaurant was named after Goodman’s ranch brand and opened in 2017. Goodman said Rafter G was the first new business in that part of town in 30 years.
Goodman said he applied for loans in order to keep his restaurant operational and his application was accepted. However, there was no loan money left and he was unable to keep his doors open.
Goodman said he would consider leasing or selling the restaurant. As far as re-opening, he said he would make the final decision at the end of the month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.