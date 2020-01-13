Willcox Police

January 3

10:16 a.m. — Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Johnson on two warrants.

10:47 a.m. — Detectives assisted Cochise County Sheriff's Office ACO with an injured dog.

12:48 p.m. — Detectives arrested a male subject on multiple charges. The subject was booked into jail.

5:57 p.m. — Officers arrested a female subject on a warrant out of JP4.

10:17 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Cameron Dr. for a male subject with an ankle injury. The call was canceled.

11:52 p.m. — Officers responded to Flagstaff Ave. for a report of Domestic Violence. One female subject was cited and released.

January 4

8:30 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Arizona Ave. for an unwanted male subject causing problems. The subject was gone prior to the Officer's arrival.

2:43 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Hoch Ln. for domestic violence that had taken place. A female subject was arrested and booked into jail.

2:46 p.m. — Officers were given information about a male subject that has been around weapons and is supposedly a prohibited possessor. This case was turned over to Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

5:48 p.m. — Medics and the Fire Department responded to E. Maley St. for a lift assist. The subject refused help.

9:54 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Douglas Ave. for a domestic violence disturbance.

January 5

1:10 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded for an 83-year-old female that was feeling ill. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

3:22 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service, Willcox Fire Department, United States Border Patrol, Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety for a single-vehicle rollover with entrapment.

7:58 p.m. — Officers took a report of theft from a vehicle at the Safeway parking lot.

11:49 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the Cattlerest RV Park for a male subject possibly having a heart attack. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

January 6

6 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to E. Stagecoach for an elderly female having difficulty breathing.

January 8

10 a.m. — Officers responded to the airport to assist with a compressor air tank issue on a plane. The call was cleared without incident.

10:53 a.m. — Officers responded to PW for a found property call. Officers took a report.

12:58 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Willow Tree for an ill elderly male. The patient was transported to Benson hospital for treatment.

2:51 p.m. — WIllcox Fire Department responded to the Days Inn for an electrical outlet that had sparked and caught fire. The room and walls were checked.

4:11 p.m. — Officers responded to Granada St. for a non-injury vehicle accident.

5:19 p.m. — Officers responded to 1103 W. Rex Allen, Circle K, for a report of a van pulling another vehicle in the middle of roadway blocking traffic.

5:25 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Days Inn. A male subject was having difficulty breathing. The subject was transported to NCCH for treatment.

January 10

11:58 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Bowie Ave. for a domestic violence dispute. One subject was booked into jail.

10:44 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Sundance Ln. for an 84-year-old male who had difficulty breathing.

January 11

3:24 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Bowie Ave. for a possible break-in.

