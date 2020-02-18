WILLCOX — While parents enjoyed date night on Valentine’s Day, their kids had a blast with WASA and Bowie School District.

Willcox Against Substance Abuse hosted its first Parent’s Night at the Willcox Community Center last Friday at 6 p.m.

With the help of the Willcox High School Allies group, WASA provided crafts, games, snacks and a movie. Children spent time with the Allies as they designed faces on plates, played board games and had fun with a giant parachute.

“Parents get to enjoy a night out while their kids are in a safe place. We keep the costs down enough to just cover our supplies so that everyone can come, enjoy and have a good time,” said Sally White, who directed WASA for more than 30 years.

Bowie’s first Sweetheart Dance was held that same day, also at 6 p.m.

The Bowie school gym was filled with Valentine’s Day decorations, food, music and a photo booth.

“One of my goals as a superintendent this year was to provide more family-focused community activities. It is important for the school to be a positive hub for everyone who lives in the Bowie community,” said Bowie School District Superintendent Wendy Conger. “It is my hope that community events such as this one develop meaningful connections among teachers, staff, students and families. Schools, parents and the community should work together to promote the health, wellbeing and learning of all students.”

The Bowie school staff was pleased with the attendance of more than 80 people.

