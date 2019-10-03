WILLCOX — Willcox Border Patrol agents arrested six illegal aliens and a Benson man in connection to a human smuggling event near Willcox on Monday afternoon.
Agents observed vehicles avoiding the Border Patrol immigration checkpoint on State Route 191. Agents conducted a traffic stop and uncovered an attempt to smuggle six illegal aliens. Two people were found underneath plywood and construction equipment in the bed of a pickup truck.
A Chevy Silverado, a loaded handgun and a loaded shotgun were seized in this incident.
All six illegal aliens arrested are being charged with immigration violations and the driver is facing federal felony human smuggling charges.
