The Elsie Hogan Library boasts multiple programs from STEAM to senior yoga and is also home to a local writing group.

WILLCOX- The community is invited to "Rage Against Scams."

The E.S. Hogan Community Library in Willcox is inviting the public to two programs about various types of cyber scamming. These programs, titled “Rage Against Scams” is free for the community to attend. The program will be on February 19, at 1:30 pm. This first will be on February 19 at 1:30 is solely for adults.

Another anti-scamming program will be centered on the youth, and will be on Friday, April 3 at 1:30 pm.

The seminars are free for the public. Kristin Gray, of American Southwest Credit Union located in Sierra Vista will be the presenter for these programs

Topics covered by these seminars include:

Safe online shopping

Safe banking practices

Data protection at home

Identity theft protection

Recognizing elder financial abuse

Where to report cyber crimes.

“I’ve been to two seminars myself since putting this together and mine is more comprehensive than any of the ones I’ve been to,” said Gray. “Attendees will not be disappointed!”

