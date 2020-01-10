WILLCOX- With the beginning of a new year, Willcox can now be a part of the Hustle Kindness movement.
On Thursday morning the Willcox Hustle Kindness group gathered at the Willcox Police Station to give the officers working at the station a box of donuts as well as their thanks for Officer Appreciation Day. The week before that, the group brought donuts and visited the Willcox Post Office.
“We’re trying to make a positive impact in Willcox,” said Ce Ce Cooke, who co-orchestrated the Willcox Hustle Kindness group with PatinaThompson. “It’s nice to be able to get out there and say thanks.”
Cooke told the Range News that she had been watching the Hustle Kindness group in Safford as they surprised people within the community with random acts of kindness. Every Friday, the Willcox Hustle Kindness group hopes to dispense kindness as well. At this point, the Willcox Hustle Kindness group has a page on Facebook, and according to Cooke the group has already received a positive reaction from the community.
“It’s really good. I think it’s a good positive thing, but it’s only our second week,” said Cooke.
According to Cooke, anyone who wants to participate in the weekly Willcox Hustle Kindness campaign may join the Facebook page. Also, if anyone has any ideas of a particular act of kindness, they may contact her through the page as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.