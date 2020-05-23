The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are battling a wildland fire that began east of Willcox Friday and has reached 32 acres. There are no threats to property or the public.
According to Gabriel Lavine with the Cochise County Office Emergency Management, the fire is southwest of Bowie in the Dos Cabezas mountains. Smoke is likely visible from Interstate 10 and both Willcox and Bowie.
The Aravaipa Veterans Interagency Hotshot Crew is also fighting the fire, Lavine said. Single engine air tankers will continue to fly and drop retardant and fire crews will continue to improve the fire lines and prepare for windy conditions this afternoon. Another hotshot crew will come in later today to assist, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.