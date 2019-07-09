Brush fire aftermath

Willcox and Sunsites-Pearce fire departments responded to a large brush fire off I-10 near Taylor Road last Monday.

 Contributed Photo

WILLCOX — A fire lit up the night and kept crews busy July 1.

According to the Willcox Director of Public Safety Chief Dale Hadfield, the fire started Monday, July 1, at roughly 8:30 p.m. The location of the fire was on Interstate 10, westbound on the shoulder near milepost 337.

The Willcox Fire Department and the Sunsites-Pearce Fire Department worked together to quench the flames.

“I am going to assume it was man-caused, either by dragging chains behind a vehicle or by someone tossing a lit cigarette out of their car,” Hadfield said. “We were later relieved by State Land firefighters, and we got back to the fire station at 11:30 p.m.”

The fire demanded three hours of the Willcox Fire Department’s time, the use of two brush trucks and one structure fire truck. The fire burned private property as well as Arizona State Trust land.

