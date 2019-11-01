WILLCOX- Authorities were called to Willcox Schools on Thursday regarding a threat, and the City of Willcox responded with this release Thursday night.
For Immediate Release:
The Willcox Police Department was notified of a possible school threat directed at the Highschool, which it has been found to be a not credible threat. It was learned that the suspect, a juvenile within the school system, made a threat against the school, which was then relayed amongst several students before a teacher was informed of the information. The School Resource Officer, the Detective Sergeant and other assets from the Willcox Department of Public Safety deployed to the Willcox High School, interviewed several students as well as the suspect. It was determined that no spoken threat was made, and a student described the suspect as making a hand gesture, which was interpreted as a threat.
The suspect was interviewed and advised that he made a bad taste statement, denying making any threat, several days ago. The suspect vehemently denied making any threats or any gestures that could be construed as a threat on the day in question. It had been found that the suspect in question does not have access to any firearms. As an added precaution additional officers will be highly visible at all schools. The student was released to the custody of the school and the juvenile’s parents were informed of the incident.
The Director of Public Safety, Chief Dale Hadfield, stated he is very pleased with the student who came forward with the information, and would rather investigate not credible threats then have a single student injured because someone didn’t report a possible threat. Chief Hadfield requests that as soon as anyone learns of a possible threat please inform a staff member or contact the Police Department (520) 384-4673.
