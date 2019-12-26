WILLCOX- The Willcox Gifts for Kids program served 52 families this year.
In a press release by the Willcox Department of Public Safety, the Gifts for Kids program was explained in detail. According to the release, the program is funded by the Willcox Department of Public Safety, the City of Willcox, and donations from within the community by residents charitable organizations and businesses. The program helps provide toys for the children of families in need in an effort to lift the financial burden of the holiday season.
“I would like to thank everyone who had anything to do with this program from the Sergeants, Officers, Dispatchers, Humane Officers, Fire Fighters, anybody who donated to the program (thank you letters will be sent out) and to the residents who benefit from this program,” said Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield in the news release. “I would also like to thank the previous directors, Chief J. Weaver, Chief G. Childers, and Chief J. Rios, who implemented the program and who continued the tradition before my time as director. It is our pleasure to serve and to help you when you are in need. We, as the Willcox Department of Public Safety, will continue this program as long as there are residents who are in need.”
According to the press release, 156 children were given gifts this year. Families aided were located in Kansas Settlement, Winchester Estates, as well as Dos Cabezas. This year the program was headed by Officer Jose Villa of the Willcox Police Department and was supported by Officer Brian Cutlipp, as well as Ms. Julie Zozaya and the staff from the Willcox City Hall.
The press release stated that through Villa’s efforts in advertising as well as toy and monetary collection, the 2019 program was one of the best. The toys were mostly delivered on Saturday, by the Willcox Department of Public Safety, Police Department, Investigations Division, Fire Department, Humane Division as well as support from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
