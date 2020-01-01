fire

Contributed Photo: Bowie and San Simon fire departments responded to this semi-truck fire.
semi fire

Contributed Photo: Bowie and San Simon fire departments responded to the Chevron in San Simon for the semi fire.

SAN SIMON- A semi truck’s tractor was a complete loss while crews fought to keep the trailer from catching fire.

semi fire

Contributed Photo: The semi-truck driver was unhurt by the fire.

On Wednesday at 12:45 pm, Bowie Fire Departments and San Simon fire departments responded to a semi-truck fire at the Chevron gas station. According to a volunteer of the Bowie Fire Department, the driver of the truck was unharmed and the semi’s trailer was also unharmed. The San Simon fire department informed the Range News that the cause of the fire is unknown. 

