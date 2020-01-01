SAN SIMON- A semi truck’s tractor was a complete loss while crews fought to keep the trailer from catching fire.
On Wednesday at 12:45 pm, Bowie Fire Departments and San Simon fire departments responded to a semi-truck fire at the Chevron gas station. According to a volunteer of the Bowie Fire Department, the driver of the truck was unharmed and the semi’s trailer was also unharmed. The San Simon fire department informed the Range News that the cause of the fire is unknown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.