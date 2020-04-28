A Willcox man who spent time in the Arizona State Hospital after firing into a car and injuring a Willcox High School student in 2012 is now accused of attacking a man with a knife Tuesday morning.
Arthur J. Tineo, 47, is being held in the Cochise County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault. A bond has not yet been set.
Tineo went to the victim’s home shortly before 7 a.m. and asked victim to come outside. When the man, who is in his 20s did so, Tineo used a six-inch Bowie knife to cut the right side of the victim’s neck, leaving a two-inch laceration, Willcox Police Chief Dale Hadfield said.
The victim called police and Tineo ran from the scene and was later found by Willcox Police at Keiller Park.
Tineo was arrested without incident and told the police where he had hidden the knife. Tineo told officers it was OK for him to tell them where the weapon was because the Marines said it was OK, Hadfield said.
The motive for the attack is unknown, Hadfield said.
Hadfield said the victim, who did not wish to be taken to the hospital, was in stable condition later Tuesday morning.
Tineo is well-known to Willcox authorities. In fact, Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre said he has used Tineo to argue for statewide reforms when it comes to handling mentally ill defendants.
In March 2012, two junior varsity baseball players were backing out onto Bus Barn Road to get a bucket of balls when police said Tineo shot at their vehicle with a high-powered rifle. One boy was taken to hospital after being hit by flying glass; the other boy was unhurt.
In July 2013 the charges against Tineo were dropped after doctors deemed Tineo was incompetent, not restorable - meaning he didn't understand the nature of the charges against him and could not assist in his defense. Tineo spent time in the Arizona State Hospital after being civilly committed.
However, online records show Tineo ended up back in the criminal justice system again in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of being a prohibited weapons possessor. In 2016, he was arrested on multiple aggravated assault, endangerment and disorderly conduct with weapons charges.
In each case, he was evaluated and deemed unfit to stand trial and the charges were dismissed, said Lori Zucco, chief criminal deputy.
Zucco, who handled Tineo's past cases, said she will be dealing with Tuesday's case as well.
It's unclear when Tineo ended up back in the state hospital, but Zucco and McIntyre said they believe he was released again in 2017.
“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Tineo was released from the state hospital because we knew then and it continues to remain that he is a danger to the community and needs to be in a secure facility,” said Zucco.
McIntyre said Tineo’s history shows he's a danger to the community. However, there are currently no laws on the books that allow people like him to be housed or treated for long periods of time, he said.
He has been working with the Arizona County Attorney Association in an effort to pass the bill HB2581. The bill would provide additional funding to the Arizona State Hospital for housing and treating dangerous yet incompetent subjects who cannot be tried for their crimes, but also cannot be released back into the community.
“Mr. Tineo is actually my case study, if you will," said McIntyre. “Candidly, it’s a gap in our criminal justice system, and it’s gotta be fixed.”
Hadfield said he had not seen Tineo since 2016, and had not been informed of Tineo’s release from the hospital. He has since learned Tineo has been living in the Willcox area for about a month.
Zucco said she is sure Tineo's mental status will again be evaluated.
McIntyre said he would not speculate regarding the future possibilities of Tineo’s case.
“As in every case we’ll evaluate it on the merits and attempt to pursue a just result. We’ll find out what the system has in store,” McIntyre said.
