Dec. 20
8:38 p.m. — Medics responded to I-10 Westbound 322 for a single-vehicle accident. The call was canceled.
11:09 p.m. — Officers arrested a female subject on a felony warrant from the Department Of Corrections.
Dec. 23
3:48 p.m. — Officers arrested a wanted male subject in the 600 blocks of Rex Allen Drive.
Dec. 24
4:42 p.m. — A warrant check from Bisbee Police Department was made on a male subject. The warrant was valid and the subject was booked into jail.
Dec. 25
12:06 p.m. — ADOT was contacted about a possible issue with the stoplight at Rex Allen and Bisbee. Vehicles were waiting for up to 10 minutes at times.
2:03 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Flagstaff Ave. for a 47-year-old quadriplegic female having issues with her bowels. The patient was transported to the hospital.
6:39 p.m. — Detectives responded to N. Arizona Ave for a report of a male subject making threats with a gun. The suspect was gone upon arrival.
6:52 p.m. — Medics and Police Officers responded to the N. Curtis Ave. for a 28-year-old suicidal male subject. The subject was transported to NCCH for treatment.
Dec. 26
10:52 a.m. — Officers took a report of a burglary at the Pawn Shop
7:17 p.m. — DPS arrested a male subject and a female subject on warrants. Both subjects were booked in the Willcox jail.
10:40 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Marguerite Rd. for a lift assist for an 83-year-old female. The patient refused assistance.
Dec. 27
4:28 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Marguerite Rd. for an 84-year-old female with a broken leg. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
Dec. 29
4:45 p.m. — Medics responded to a Circle K for a 40-year-old male having a panic attack. The subject refused medical treatment.
Dec. 30
3:40 a.m. — Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at Keiller Park. The driver of the vehicle was sleeping and advised that he will be in the area for about a week.
4:07 a.m. — Officers received a report of a possible domestic dispute in progress on N. Haskell Ave. Officers responded and it turned out to be a loud conversation.
Dec. 31
8:20 a.m. — Officers received a call from N. Tucson Ave. The resident advised that there was what he believed to be two gunshots in his neighborhood a little after 5 a.m.
11:09 a.m. — Officers did a follow up on a call from 8:20 a.m. regarding gunshots.
11:12 a.m. — Residents of N. Austin Blvd. called to advise that a neighbor shot a gun multiple times around 3:30 a.m. but the caller stated that his daughter heard more. Officers did a follow up with the reporting party.
3:14 p.m. — Officers responded to a welfare check request on a male subject at the Circle K on S. Haskell Ave. The caller thought the subject was drunk and he was spilling gas on the ground from his vehicle. The staff took care of the spill and Officers arrested the male subject.
Jan. 1
1:45 a.m. — Officers, Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire responded to the Cattlerest Bar for a report of a person who was run over by a vehicle. The patient was taken to NCCH where he was flown out with a fractured hip. Cochise County Sheriff's Office took the report.
9:56 a.m. — Officers made contact with a subject at the Holiday Inn after staff reported him acting suspiciously. The subject was transported to the hospital.
10:43 a.m. — Emergency Medical Service responded to TA Travel Center for a 50-year-old male needing transport to the emergency room. The patient was unable to walk.
1:45 p.m. — Officers responded to Rex Allen Jr. Dr. for a stolen vehicle report.
6:32 a.m. — Officers took a report of criminal damage done to a mailbox on N. Bisbee Ave.
Jan. 2
8:08 a.m. — Officers took a report of criminal damage done to a mailbox on the 400 block of N. Bisbee Ave.
12:42 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Ten Gallon Trail for a 71-year-old male with an oncoming seizure.
8:23 p.m. — Officers arrested a female subject at Keiller Park for a warrant.
