WILLCOX — How can Willcox wine make it to local restaurants and grocery stores?
The Arizona Range News sat down with Rod Keeling, of Keeling-Schaefer Vineyards, to discuss Willcox wine. Going over a plethora of subjects regarding the wine industry, the conversation touched on the possibility of finding Willcox wine at local grocery stores.
“The store manager in Willcox wanted some local wines in the store there and, up until just a couple months ago, they weren’t able to do that. We kind of helped them out with the district wine buyer and we were able to get Willcox Wine in the Safeway there in Willcox,” Keeling said. “There are a few of us that are in the Safeway corporate structure. We’ve already positioned our wines and been approved in the corporate structure and it’s possible for them to get it.”
Keeling told the Range News that Keeling-Schaefer wines are also available at several Costco stores in Tucson.
In order for a community to see more Willcox wines in their local grocery stores, Keeling said that the first step would be to request the wines of the store manager.
Willcox wines can be found in some grocery stores in larger communities, such as Fry’s and Whole Foods.
Keeling said there are certain criteria that wine sellers must meet in order to be accepted by corporate entities.
“So we’re getting some exposure but it’s very difficult to get into those major corporate stores like that,” Keeling said. “It’s really going to be up to the decision-makers at Safeway.”
When Willcox wine was discussed as being an option for local restaurant consumption, Keeling explained that the Willcox wine variety is not as massive a market as other winesellers. Mass produced wines are less expensive for restaurants to purchase, thus making local wines a less-appealing selection from a business standpoint due to the higher price.
“It’s more difficult to get resteraunts interested in doing Willcox wine, and selling it.” Keeling said. “It’s not that much more expensive, but in order to be successful with wine in a restaurant you have to serve it by the glass and that’s a whole complication. Economics are difficult.”
To listen to the entire podcast featuring Rod Keeling and the Willcox wine discussion, visit www.willcoxrangenews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.