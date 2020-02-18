Willcox Police

Willcox Police

 Contributed Photo

February 10

9:20 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Haskell for a report of a domestic violence incident. Two persons were arrested and booked, two children were removed from the home and turned over to DCS.

12:03 p.m. — An officer requested a report opened for a truancy problem. The juvenile and guardian were cited and released for truancy.

1:38 p.m. — An officer responded to W. Soto St. for a juvenile truancy problem. The juvenile was taken to school by officer.

2:38 p.m. — An officer responded to NCCH to take a report of possible adult abuse.

February 11

2:24 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Nickels Rd. for a 77 year-old male with difficulty breathing. Patient was transported to NCCH.

3:34 p.m. — Medics and Willcox Police officers responded to an accident at I-10 MP-335.One patient was transported to NCCH.

5:45 p.m. — Officers responded to the Auto Zone for a report of a shoplifting.

6:23 p.m. — Received a report of a possible shoplifting that occurred at Dollar General. Waiting for video to confirm.

February 14

9:44 p.m. — WEMS responded for a 38 year-old female having diabetic issues. Pat was transported to NCCH.

11:40 p.m. — Willcox Police received a call for a violation of a court order. Officer advised court order was not violated. A special watch was placed on residence.

February 15

10:27 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of W. Rex Allen Dr. A subject was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana.

11:30 p.m. — An officer responded to N. Bisbee Ave. for a report of a disturbance.

February 16

11:59 a.m. — Medics responded to E. 4th St. in Bowie for a 84 year-old male who fell. Patient refused transport.

12:35 p.m. — Medics responded to Safeway for a 60 year-old female feeling dizzy. She was transported to NCCH.

2:01 p.m. — Medics responded to W. High Desert Rd. for a 77 year-old male with withdrawals.

5:31 p.m. — An officer and medics responded for a lift assist. Patient refused transport.

6:40 p.m. — An officer and medics responded for a male with leg pain. Patient was transported to Tucson Medical Center.

Tags

Load comments