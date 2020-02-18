February 10
9:20 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Haskell for a report of a domestic violence incident. Two persons were arrested and booked, two children were removed from the home and turned over to DCS.
12:03 p.m. — An officer requested a report opened for a truancy problem. The juvenile and guardian were cited and released for truancy.
1:38 p.m. — An officer responded to W. Soto St. for a juvenile truancy problem. The juvenile was taken to school by officer.
2:38 p.m. — An officer responded to NCCH to take a report of possible adult abuse.
February 11
2:24 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Nickels Rd. for a 77 year-old male with difficulty breathing. Patient was transported to NCCH.
3:34 p.m. — Medics and Willcox Police officers responded to an accident at I-10 MP-335.One patient was transported to NCCH.
5:45 p.m. — Officers responded to the Auto Zone for a report of a shoplifting.
6:23 p.m. — Received a report of a possible shoplifting that occurred at Dollar General. Waiting for video to confirm.
February 14
9:44 p.m. — WEMS responded for a 38 year-old female having diabetic issues. Pat was transported to NCCH.
11:40 p.m. — Willcox Police received a call for a violation of a court order. Officer advised court order was not violated. A special watch was placed on residence.
February 15
10:27 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of W. Rex Allen Dr. A subject was arrested and booked for possession of marijuana.
11:30 p.m. — An officer responded to N. Bisbee Ave. for a report of a disturbance.
February 16
11:59 a.m. — Medics responded to E. 4th St. in Bowie for a 84 year-old male who fell. Patient refused transport.
12:35 p.m. — Medics responded to Safeway for a 60 year-old female feeling dizzy. She was transported to NCCH.
2:01 p.m. — Medics responded to W. High Desert Rd. for a 77 year-old male with withdrawals.
5:31 p.m. — An officer and medics responded for a lift assist. Patient refused transport.
6:40 p.m. — An officer and medics responded for a male with leg pain. Patient was transported to Tucson Medical Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.