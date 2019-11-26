BOWIE- Food, friendship, and acknowledgement of the past year’s hard work was celebrated at the annual Bowie School Thanksgiving Dinner.
Bowie School celebrated Thanksgiving early with a dinner on Tuesday at the school gym. The community was invited to dinner, and as individuals walked into the gym they were greeted by the Bowie school board as well as Bowie superintendent Wendy Conger. Before dinner was served, the Bowie School Board President spoke, and was followed by Conger as she give flowers to the members of the board as well as those within the school who volunteered their time alongside Bowie’s outstanding teachers.
“I am so honored to work with these people,” said Conger. “We really care about Bowie. I would also like to recognize the students for all of their hard work.”
This dinner was the second of its kind for Bowie schools. All the food was donated by the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.