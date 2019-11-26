191104-localnews-bowiethanksgiving1JPG.JPG
Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: Bowie School Board President Mike Myers welcomed the community to the dinner before offering a prayer over the food.

BOWIE- Food, friendship, and acknowledgement of the past year’s hard work was celebrated at the annual Bowie School Thanksgiving Dinner.

Bowie School celebrated Thanksgiving early with a dinner on Tuesday at the school gym. The community was invited to dinner, and as individuals walked into the gym they were greeted by the Bowie school board as well as Bowie superintendent Wendy Conger. Before dinner was served, the Bowie School Board President spoke, and was followed by Conger as she give flowers to the members of the board as well as those within the school who volunteered their time alongside Bowie’s outstanding teachers.

191104-localnews-bowiethanksgiving.JPG
Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News:

Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger presents Bowie School Board member Jeff Goodman flowers of appreciation.

“I am so honored to work with these people,” said Conger. “We really care about Bowie. I would also like to recognize the students for all of their hard work.”

191104-localnews-bowiethanksgiving2JPG.JPG
Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: Families gathered and spoke with school officials as dinner was being prepared in the kitchens on Tuesday for the Bowie Schools Thanksgiving Dinner.

This dinner was the second of its kind for Bowie schools. All the food was donated by the community.

