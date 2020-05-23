Attendees at the 14th Annual Rex Allen Museum Car Show experienced a little more excitement than usual Saturday when a car became stuck on nearby train tracks and they pulled the car's driver away from danger.
California resident Stu Cannold said he watched a man back up into the ditch between the two sets of railroad tracks that intersect with East Stewart Street shortly before noon and get stuck.
The man stayed inside his car until several bystanders, including Cannold and Debbie Marple, convinced him to get out.
However, once out of the car, he refused to leave it.
Marple said bystanders saw the gleam of the train in the distance and tried to get the man out of the way and leave the stranded car. She says he resisted their attempts to bring him away, instead standing on the tracks and motioning at the oncoming locomotive.
Marple said train personnel spotted the car and those around it, breaking and sounding its horn accordingly, but the man remained on the tracks until he was forcibly removed as the slowing train passed the nearby Maley railroad crossing.
“He was trying to stop the train. I had to pull him off by his belt buckle,” said Cannold, who was in Willcox to show his 1974 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance conversion.
“If Stu hadn’t pulled him off the tracks he would have been done,” said Marple.
The Amtrak passenger train, which consisted of two engines and seven double-decker passenger coaches, didn't hit the stranded sedan. However, it wasn't able to stop until it was far past the Stewart Street intersection. One of the middle cars stopped alongside the stranded vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, Howard Richardson, said he was trying to cross the tracks only to find the road blocked off because of the event. He said he attempted a K-turn because he didn’t want to jump the curb leading to a nearby parking lot, and soon found himself stuck.
He declined to answer additional questions.
The train was delayed about an hour. The car was towed out of the gravel depression after the locomotive inched away from the car to let the tow truck carry the car away.
