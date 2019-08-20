BOWIE — Working together, volunteers, students and teachers have set up a community closet for those in need.
The closet is for individuals living within the Bowie area. According to Bowie Superintendent Wendy Conger, the closet is still in the beginning stages. The closet is located at Bowie High school.
“There is a need to support our families with clothing and other personal items, such as shampoo or soap. They are working here at Bowie High on a Saturday to get this going,” Conger said.
The school is also working with the Salvation Army in Willcox to create a student backpack food program.
“This will help our students be able to have nutritious foods. They will take the backpacks home on Thursday and return on Mondays. They will be filled with good food for the children to eat,” Conger said.
