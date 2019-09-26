September 14
10:15 a.m. — Officers responded to an alarm at the Joanne Todd school. The building was secure and no further assistance was needed.
10:33 a.m. — The Police Department was advised of an injury that occurred to a young female during the soccer parade approximately at 8:30 a.m. Officers responded to the emergency room to make the report. The case was turned over to the Department of Public Safety due to a city employee being involved.
5:56 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Haskell Avenue for a male with chest pain. The patient refused medical treatment.
6:19 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire Department were dispatched to I-10, MP 320 for a two- vehicle accident. The units were canceled by the Department of Public Safety.
9:58 p.m. — Officers made contact with a male on a bicycle. The subject provided a false name and was arrested, cited and released for false reporting
11:00 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop on I-10. The driver was arrested, cited and released for criminal speeding.
11:02 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop at Fremont and Bowie. The driver was arrested, cited and released for driving on a suspended license.
September 16
11:24 a.m. — Officers made contact with a male subject in area of 1st and 2nd avenues, after receiving a call of a suspicious man walking on people’s property. All was cleared. The subject worked with the census.
12:07 p.m. — Officers responded to Chase Bank for a suspicious note handed to the teller mentioning a possible kidnapping. Both units made contact with staff and the subjects involved. All was cleared. A call the mother received led her to think her child was missing. The child was at home OK.
9:04 p.m. — Medics responded to S. Bisbee Avenue for a 21-year-old male with difficulty breathing.
September 17
8:53 a.m. — Officers responded to S. Bowie for a tenant issue.
12:43 p.m. — Officers requested a department report number for a juvenile vaping on the school campus.
4:53 p.m. — Medics responded to S. Arizona Avenue for a female subject requesting mental health assistance.
September 18
1:35 a.m. — Medics responded to the 4K Truck Stop in San Simon for a 20-year-old female with abdominal pains. The patient refused medical treatment.
September 20
1:20 p.m. — Humane officers found a checkbook in the roadway near the
gun range. Officers made contact with the checkbook owner, and the item was returned.
5:46 p.m. — Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of N. Arizona Avenue. The driver was arrested, cited and released for driving on a revoked license and knowingly displaying fictitious plates.
8:14 p.m. — Officers responded to Dollar General for a shoplifting. The suspect was gone on arrival.
8:48 p.m. — Officers arrested a male on a warrant out of JP4.
September 21
8:43 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Old Stewart Road for a lift assist.
2:05 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to a snakebite at W. Airport Road. A 57-year-old male was transported to the emergency room.
6:47 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to an address in San Simon for a male with difficulty breathing. The patient refused medical treatment.
9:01 p.m. — Public Works and Willcox Fire Department responded to 1st Lane out by the golf course for a pickup that ran over a gas meter.
