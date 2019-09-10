WILLCOX — Following last week’s announcement that Roland Knox would be stepping down as CEO of Northern Cochise Community Hospital in order to take the CEO position at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in Safford, the NCCH board of directors announced it has formed a committee to begin the search for a new CEO.
NCCH Corporate Board Chairman Steve Metts said, “The board of directors appreciates the leadership and dedication of Mr. Knox for the past eight years and for the many improvements that have been made to the hospital under his direction. The board is committed to finding the best possible candidate to lead NCCH and to overcome the challenges of providing rural health care, as well as to meet the needs of the community.”
Knox has served as chief executive officer for NCCH since 2011. He will continue to lead the hospital through Nov. 8.
During his time at NCCH, Knox served as a board member of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, chairman of the Rural Hospital Constituency Group and as a board member of the Southern Arizona Hospital Alliance, which includes both NCCH and MGRMC.
Knox led Northern Cochise Community Hospital back into a stable financial position, as well as found outside funds to help remodel most of the 51-year-old hospital building, as well as the two clinics.
Prior to taking the CEO position at NCCH, Knox served as operating board member, chief financial officer and chief operating officer for MGRMC.
The MGRMC position came open when that hospital’s CEO, Mark Marchetti, announced his retirement effective January 2020.
