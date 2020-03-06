“I have a passion for assisting people,”- Virginia Avila
WILLCOX- What does it mean to be truly selfless?
Meet Virginia Avila. As SEACAP’s director of Northern Cochise, Graham and Greenlee Counties, she spends each day connecting her community with assistance and public resources. An El Paso native, she ventured into Southern Arizona and pursued work in public service. Starting as a Field Representative and advancing to Regional Coordinator, Avila has cherished every day of her 29 year journey with SEACAP (Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program).
SEACAP is an agency that serves low income families and individuals in need of assistance. Virginia spends most days traveling southeastern Arizona to provide assistance with utilities, rent, food, and healthcare. While on the road, she leaves the Willcox office in the capable hands of her dedicated staff at 300 W Rex Allen Drive.
Avila says that Willcox looks very different from three decades ago. The change is good—as communities grow so do their facilities, and with strong partners she can connect those in need with the best resources. Though things are changing, one thing won’t: Avila will always give to those who don’t have.
