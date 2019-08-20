BISBEE — The 2019-20 fiscal year tax rates and levies have been officially adopted by the Cochise County Board of Supervisors.
During a public hearing Aug. 19, the board unanimously voted to adopt the tax rates and levies for all Cochise County taxing entities.
The Board of Supervisors sets the tax rates for the Flood Control, Lighting and School districts, as well as the county property tax. The primary property tax rate remains the same as last year, but the county anticipates an increase in revenue due to higher assessed property values.
All other special district tax rates are set by their respective elected boards, including Cochise College, the school, fire, water and hospital districts, and the seven incorporated municipalities. The Board of Supervisors is required by law to adopt the rates set by those taxing entities.
The City of Willcox will collect $77,706 on a levy rate of $0.4107 per $100,000 of assessed valued. That rate is a 2.86-percent drop from last year.
Pearce Elementary School District No. 2 will capture $848,624 on a levy rate of 4.1597, Ash Creek Elementary School District No. 53 will collect $393,593 on a levy rate of 5.1239, and Cochise Elementary School District No. 26 will receive $1.7 million on a levy rate of 5.2328.
For unified school districts Willcox Unified School District No. 13 will collection $2.6 million on a levy rate of 3.9318, Bowie Unified School District No. 14 will collect $1.3 million on a levy rate of 10.8023, and San Simon Unified School District No. 18 will receive $1.3 million on a levy rate of 8.9393.
For a complete summary of the 2019-20 primary and secondary tax rates and levies per district visit https://bit.ly/2Ht8gW3.
David Bell contributed to this report.
