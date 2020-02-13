WILLCOX- Utility rates may increase.
At this point, the City of Willcox is putting its natural gas system through a rate study. At the January city council meeting Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke told the council that the study could influence utility rates. This possible increase depends on the results of the study.
In a later interview with Blascke, he told the Range News that the rate study is being conducted in the effort to assess the system to see what needs to be replaced and receive maintenance. Also, it will give the city a measurement as to how much the utility rates may have to increase in the efforts to bring the system up to a higher performing standard.
In contrast to the City of Willcox’s previously unchanging rates, Blaschke told the Range News that the city’s rates are half as much as the county’s rates. Recently Benson’s rates had to be upped 50%, and Watachucka City’s rates had to increase 82%.
“It’s in the city’s interest to maintain our systems so they are safe and reliable while at the same time only charging our residents for cost recovery. We’re not in it to make money, we're in it to maintain a safe system and that is also reliable,” said Blaschke. “That’s the bottom line. We’re just trying to maintain our system. We’re not trying to make money. It’s not the role of the utility system to make money.”
In the past the city has not raised the rates of the natural gas system, leaving it without the updates and repairs that it needs due to lack of funding. Blaschke told the Range News that through the study, the city will determine what will be less expensive for Willcox citizens. If maintenance and updating the system at a lesser cost to city dwellers requires selling the system, Blaschke said the city will consider selling it to the Southwest Gas company. The results of the rate study will not be available for roughly two to three months.
In response to the possibility of raising the utility rates at the city council meeting, Councilwoman Rachel Garza expressed her concern for the low-income families within the community. Also, Garza said she hoped that the city could come up with an idea to assist those who may struggle with the increase.
