WILLCOX — The man who gave the world “Tarzan” and “John Carter of Mars” will be the subject of four days of local fun and learning.
Historians, and fans of the writings of Edgar Rice Burroughs, will gather in Willcox to celebrate the author’s life and local history, with the Edgar Rice Burroughs Fest, sponsored by the Apache Devils chapter of the Burroughs Bibliophiles and the Sulphur Springs Valley Historical Society.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event for Willcox. It is honoring Edgar Rice Burroughs when he came to Willcox and was a soldier at Fort Grant in the 1890s,” said Chiricahua Regional Museum Director Kathy Klump.
The festival, also known as a “Dum Dum” by the Burroughs Bibliophiles, will run Aug. 1-4 and include presentations on the history of Willcox, the recent discovery of the Apache Juh/Cushing Battle site and an overview of the Apache Wars. The guest of honor is Bob “Boze” Bell, of True West Magazine, who will offer a presentation on Burroughs and the Apache Kid.
A highlight of the festival will be a visit to the Fort Grant historical site, where Burroughs, as a young cavalryman in the U.S. Army in the 1800s, helped build several of the original roads.
The festival will be headquartered at the Willcox Community Center, 312 W. Stewart St., where the “huckster room” will be located.
“A lot of local people may be ‘Tarzan’ fans because a lot of people read his books, especially in the big paperback boom of the 1960s and 1970s, when Burroughs was all over the paperback rack, but even for non-Burroughs fans, most of our speakers will be talking about local history,” said festival organizer Frank Puncer.
“He spent his very first night in Arizona in Willcox in May of 1896 when he was on his way to Fort Grant to report for duty as a cavalryman in the 7th Cavalry, whose regimental headquarters were located at Fort Grant in Graham County north of Willcox. So he spent 10 months in the cavalry stationed at Fort Grant. His cavalry troupe, Troop B 7th Cavalry, went out on a scouting mission looking for an outlaw called the Apache Kid, who was a very famous outlaw in the 1890s. The troop climbed over the Pinaleno Mountains and went to the area of Duncan. His troop was in the field several weeks, and Burroughs made sketches of the Army life.”
Puncer told the Range News that following his discharge from the Army, Burroughs returned to Arizona multiple times throughout his writing career, retreating to the state as his inspirational hideaway.
