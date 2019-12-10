November 26
12:30 p.m. — Officers pulled a Department Report for false reporting for a subject that came onto the Police Department property and was going to trim/cut the rosemary bushes.
2:23 p.m . — Officers responded to the elementary school for a dog that was in the office.
4:06 p.m. — Officers arrested two wanted subjects. They arrested Nancy Hernandez and Rachel Hernandez on outstanding warrants for failure to appear. Both were booked into jail.
November 28
11:06 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Bowie for a 30-year- old female with stomach pains. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
November 30
11:55 a.m. — Medics responded to N. Douglas Ave. for a 70-year-old female with leg pain.
5:50 p.m. — Officers took a report of a possible scam at S. Cochise Ave.
10:41 p.m. — Medics responded to I-10, MP 364, for a 61-year-old male Greyhound Bus passenger with high blood sugar. The patient refused medical treatment.
December 2
1:06 p.m. — Officers responded to Circle K on Rex Allen for theft of items.
1:12 p.m. — Officers requested a report for drugs at the High School.
3 p.m. — Officers responded to First Baptist Church for a broken light.
5:50 p.m. — Officers took a report of a private property fender bender in the Safeway Parking lot.
December 4
10:06 a.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to N. Haskell Ave. for a report of a residential fire.
12:06 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Nature Sweet for a vehicle injury.
2:50 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Arizona Ave. for a report of criminal damage.
9:11 p.m. — Medics responded to TA for a 50-year-old male with a possible ruptured hernia.
December 5
9:24 a.m . — Officers responded to W. Delos St. for a vehicle theft.
December 6
10:12 a.m. — A detective responded to N. Fort Grant Rd. for a report of a man lying in the bushes. The man was a wanted subject. He was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail for the warrant.
1:23 p.m. — A detective stopped a male subject on a bike for a stop sign violation. The subject was a wanted person. The subject was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail for the warrant.
4:36 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject for DUI drugs.
6:44 p.m. — An officer impounded a vehicle for 30 days for subject driving without a license.
7:55 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to the Royal Western for a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to NCCH.
11:12 p.m. — Medics responded to Texaco for a 58-year old male with difficulty breathing. The subject was transported to NCCH.
December 7
2 a.m. — An officer responded to the area of Marguerite Rd. for a report of reckless drivers driving up and down the road and into people’s yards. The Subjects were located and given verbal warnings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.