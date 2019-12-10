Willcox Police

November 26

12:30 p.m. — Officers pulled a Department Report for false reporting for a subject that came onto the Police Department property and was going to trim/cut the rosemary bushes.

2:23 p.m . —  Officers responded to the elementary school for a dog that was in the office.

4:06 p.m. — Officers arrested two wanted subjects. They arrested Nancy Hernandez and Rachel Hernandez on outstanding warrants for failure to appear. Both were booked into jail.

November 28

11:06 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Bowie for a 30-year- old female with stomach pains. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

November 30

11:55 a.m. — Medics responded to N. Douglas Ave. for a 70-year-old female with leg pain.

5:50 p.m. — Officers took a report of a possible scam at S. Cochise Ave.

10:41 p.m. — Medics responded to I-10, MP 364, for a 61-year-old male Greyhound Bus passenger with high blood sugar. The patient refused medical treatment.

December 2

1:06 p.m. — Officers responded to Circle K on Rex Allen for theft of items.

1:12 p.m. — Officers requested a report for drugs at the High School.

3 p.m. — Officers responded to First Baptist Church for a broken light.

5:50 p.m. — Officers took a report of a private property fender bender in the Safeway Parking lot.

December 4

10:06 a.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to N. Haskell Ave. for a report of a residential fire.

12:06 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Nature Sweet for a vehicle injury.

2:50 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Arizona Ave. for a report of criminal damage.

9:11 p.m. — Medics responded to TA for a 50-year-old male with a possible ruptured hernia.

December 5

9:24 a.m . — Officers responded to W. Delos St. for a vehicle theft.

December 6

10:12 a.m. — A detective responded to N. Fort Grant Rd. for a report of a man lying in the bushes. The man was a wanted subject. He was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail for the warrant.

1:23 p.m. — A detective stopped a male subject on a bike for a stop sign violation. The subject was a wanted person. The subject was arrested and booked into the Cochise County Jail for the warrant.

4:36 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject for DUI drugs.

6:44 p.m. — An officer impounded a vehicle for 30 days for subject driving without a license.

7:55 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to the Royal Western for a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to NCCH.

11:12 p.m. — Medics responded to Texaco for a 58-year old male with difficulty breathing. The subject was transported to NCCH.

December 7

2 a.m. — An officer responded to the area of Marguerite Rd. for a report of reckless drivers driving up and down the road and into people’s yards. The Subjects were located and given verbal warnings.

