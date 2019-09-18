WILLCOX — Dinner, dancing and the competition of a live auction were on display to raise funds for a new mammogram machine
Northern Cochise Community Hospital Foundation’s Boots ‘n’ Bling Fall Fling was hosted by the Willcox Elks Lodge on Saturday night.
This year, the foundation pledged to assist the hospital in acquiring a 3D mammography machine that will detect and diagnose breast cancer. Although it is a worthy ambition, the cost of the machine will cost $300,000. This year, the foundation has pledged $100,000 to the hospital to assist in the machine’s purchase.
“The foundation’s purpose is to assist the hospital with the purchase of major equipment. Our long-term goal is always to build a new hospital, but I don’t know if that will come to seed because it’s so expensive to build a hospital from scratch,” said Kathy Cook, president of the NCCH Foundation.
“Our community is the most generous community I’ve ever been in; they all send something,” she continued. “This event has grown, and it’s kind of become the event of the year; everyone looks forward to it. It’s the same weekend in September every year, and I guess I poured my heart and soul into it because I worked all my life; and then I retired, and I moved here and got remarried and said I can give back to the community now.
“My mother, while I was raised here, was an auxiliary member, so I thought I would start with that. Then they asked me to run for the board, and then I got into the foundation. I know how important this hospital is to this community; if this hospital would ever have to shut its doors, it would devastate this community. I would never want that to happen.”
The NCCH Foundation was created in 2012 and, over the past six years, has raised more than $388,000 and contributed another $308,000 to the hospital.
Previous equipment that the foundation assisted in purchasing for the hospital include an automated medicine dispenser, an ultrasound machine and a defibrillator.
The NCCH Foundation collected $56,000 in donations Saturday night before the auction proceeds were added in. Total amount raised is still being calculated as of press time.
