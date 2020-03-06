Contributed Article
"WILLCOX — The finest young ropers, barrel racers and bronc busters will be on display in March.
Willcox will host the Arizona High School/Junior High School Rodeo Association rodeo on March 28 -29 at the Quail Park Arena. Entry is free.
Cowboys and cowgirls in sixth through 12th grades, from all corners of Arizona and a few from other states, will flood the area to participate in the nationally sanctioned high school and junior high rodeo organization.
Local AZHSRA and AZJHSRA members competing include: Bridger Sanborn, Jacob Todd, Kennedy Cook, Madilyn Todd, Sheyenne Lincoln, Kaden Lincoln, Whip Peterson, Dally Peterson, Cade Stratton, Cole McCauley, Zane Compton, Tate Wells, Abbie Wells, Caden Hooper, Danli Valdez and Hailey Kerr.
Contestants and their families will be arriving as early as Thursday, March 27th to prepare for the competition. The rodeo action will begin Saturday morning at 8 a.m. with rough stock, team roping, calf roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, pole bending and goat tying.
Two arenas will be run both days to accommodate the large number of contestants. The stock contractor is V Heart Rodeo, a locally owned business.
Because of the generous sponsorship of businesses and friends in the Willcox area, the committee will award a total of 33 event buckles and four all-around awards.
There will be a 4D barrel race jackpot open to the public Friday evening. Books open at 5:30 p.m. and run at 7 p.m. Contact Crystal Magoffin at 520-507-4098 for more information.
Right after the AZHSRA on Saturday afternoon, about 4 p.m., there will be an open goat tying with added money. Contact Carly Todd at 520-507-4726 for more information on the goat tying.
Contact Lesti Webster at lestiwebster@gmail.com or 520-526-3613 if interested in sponsoring a rodeo event. Sponsors will be recognized throughout the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.