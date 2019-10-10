WILLCOX- High speed gave way to misfortune on Wednesday evening as a truck and trailer tried to pass a semi truck.
According to a Department of Public Safety trooper, a pickup truck was towing a travel trailer at roughly 5 pm on the I 10 near milepost 344. The pickup truck began to pass a commercial vehicle semi truck. While passing, the pickup truck lost control and began to sway, sideswiping the semi truck. The trailer rolled over, blocking traffic on the westbound lane. There were no injuries in this accident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.