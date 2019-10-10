trailer

Steve Reno Photo/Arizona Range News: The truck and trailer swayed, losing control and tipping to block the Westbound I-10 lane. 

WILLCOX- High speed gave way to misfortune on Wednesday evening as a truck and trailer tried to pass a semi truck.

According to a Department of Public Safety trooper, a pickup truck was towing a travel trailer at roughly 5 pm on the I 10 near milepost 344. The pickup truck began to pass a commercial vehicle semi truck. While passing, the pickup truck lost control and began to sway, sideswiping the semi truck. The trailer rolled over, blocking traffic on the westbound lane. There were no injuries in this accident. 

