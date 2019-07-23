Willcox Police

Willcox Police

 Contributed Photo

July 11

9:54 a.m — Medics responded to 1225 S. Church St. for a 75-year-old male with possible heat stroke.

11:18 p.m. — Medics and officers responded to N. Bowie for a 32-year-old male who overdosed on heroin.

July 12

11:52 a.m. — Medics responded to the Royal Western Motel for a 36-year-old male who was dehydrated. Patient was transported to NCCH.

12:47 p.m. — Medics responded to The Holiday Inn for a 36-year-old female having a heart attack. Patient was transported to NCCH.

July 16

09:12 a.m — Medics responded to the T/A Truck Stop for a 40-year-old female truck driver with flu-like symptoms. Patient was transported to NCCH.

12:09 p.m. Medics responded to 2922 N. Fort Grant Rd. for a 71-year-old male with diabetic issues. Patient was transported to NCCH.

3:30 p.m. — Medics responded to 205 W. Jessie for a 71-year-old female who had fallen. Lift assist only.

7:59 p.m. — Officers responded to a residence for a domestic dispute. Both parties were cited and released and separated for the night.

11:58 p.m. — Medics responded to Bowie for a 45-year-old female who was not feeling well. Patient was transported to NCCH.

July 17

2:23 p.m. — Medics responded to The KOA Campground for a 70-year-old male having chest pains. Patient was transported to NCCH.

July 18

12:28 p.m. — Detectives took a report of a non-injury private property accident at Simflo. Both parties exchanged insurance information.

1:31 p.m. — Medics responded to Valley TeleCom for a 53-year-old male who was down on the floor. Patient was transported to NCCH.

July 19

2:23 a.m. — Medics responded to San Simon for a fall; one subject was transported to NCCH.

4:53 a.m. — Officers responded to Holiday Inn for a report of items stolen off a vehicle.

July 20

05:14 a.m.— Medics responded to a residence for a lift assist non-injury.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments