July 11
9:54 a.m — Medics responded to 1225 S. Church St. for a 75-year-old male with possible heat stroke.
11:18 p.m. — Medics and officers responded to N. Bowie for a 32-year-old male who overdosed on heroin.
July 12
11:52 a.m. — Medics responded to the Royal Western Motel for a 36-year-old male who was dehydrated. Patient was transported to NCCH.
12:47 p.m. — Medics responded to The Holiday Inn for a 36-year-old female having a heart attack. Patient was transported to NCCH.
July 16
09:12 a.m — Medics responded to the T/A Truck Stop for a 40-year-old female truck driver with flu-like symptoms. Patient was transported to NCCH.
12:09 p.m. Medics responded to 2922 N. Fort Grant Rd. for a 71-year-old male with diabetic issues. Patient was transported to NCCH.
3:30 p.m. — Medics responded to 205 W. Jessie for a 71-year-old female who had fallen. Lift assist only.
7:59 p.m. — Officers responded to a residence for a domestic dispute. Both parties were cited and released and separated for the night.
11:58 p.m. — Medics responded to Bowie for a 45-year-old female who was not feeling well. Patient was transported to NCCH.
July 17
2:23 p.m. — Medics responded to The KOA Campground for a 70-year-old male having chest pains. Patient was transported to NCCH.
July 18
12:28 p.m. — Detectives took a report of a non-injury private property accident at Simflo. Both parties exchanged insurance information.
1:31 p.m. — Medics responded to Valley TeleCom for a 53-year-old male who was down on the floor. Patient was transported to NCCH.
July 19
2:23 a.m. — Medics responded to San Simon for a fall; one subject was transported to NCCH.
4:53 a.m. — Officers responded to Holiday Inn for a report of items stolen off a vehicle.
July 20
05:14 a.m.— Medics responded to a residence for a lift assist non-injury.
