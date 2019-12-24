Willcox Police

December 151:11 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Rex Allen Drive, McDonalds, for a report of a male subject yelling at customers. The subject was later trespassed from the area.

1:53 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service, Willcox Fire Department, and Willcox Police Department responded to the Safeway parking lot for a male subject having a hard time breathing. The subject was transported to NCCH for treatment.

7:03 p.m. — Medics responded to I-10 for a rollover accident. The subject(s) was/were transported to NCCH for treatment.

10:59 p.m. — Officers and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office responded to the DPS Impound Yard on South B10 for a report of a suspicious person inside the yard area. The Officers were unable to locate anyone.

December 168:20 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Bisbee Ave. for a report of threats being made.

6 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to E. Arizona in Bowie for a 17-year-old female with a diabetic issue. The patient was initially in transport to Tucson then was diverted to Benson helipad to be flown out.

10:59 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medcial Service responded to W. Saguaro for a male with a severe nose bleed. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

11:58 p.m. — Officers responded to the area of N. Douglas Ave for a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area. The subject was looking for a place to park for the night. The subject was escorted to the TA Travel Center. No report was taken.

December 188:24 a.m. — Humane Officers captured a small dog that was in the connex fence area. One other dog had left the area.

9:06 a.m. — Officers took a report for identification fraud.

9:51 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to S. Collins Ave. for an elderly male that needed a lift assist.

11:57 a.m. — Officers took a damaged phone report. The incident occurred on N. Haskell Ave.

12:50 p.m. — Officers and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the TA Travel Center for a report of a female with an open fracture. The lady was getting out of a semi when she fell, breaking her ankle. The patient was transported to the emergency room.

1:08 p.m. — Officers took a report of a missing wallet from Safeway.

2:03 p.m. — Willcox Police Department received a tip of possible male subject matching a suspect in a burglary case. Officers responded and made contact with a male on B-10. The subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

5:58 p.m. — Officers arrested a male subject for DUI on the 340 overpass. The vehicle was towed.

December 195:57 a.m. — Officers responded to the area of MP 341, I-10 for a report of a traffic hazard in the roadway. The items were removed and the call was turned over to DPS.

2:19 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Haskell Ave. for an 80-year-old male who fainted and fell. The call was cancelled.

2:25 p.m. — Medics responded to I-10, MP 380 for a 25-year-old male having a seizure. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

