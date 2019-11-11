WILLCOX- Local veterans were celebrated in Railroad Park on Monday.
The annual Veterans Day parade started at 10 am, celebrating local veterans present and those who passed on. The woodworking class at the Willcox High School created a float specifically for World War 2 veterans. Retired Command Sergeant Major Larry Onstelon was the parade Grand Marshal. A ceremony was held shortly after the parade was finished in Railroad Park near the Vietnam Memorial. monument.
“Most of us, many of us, I hope all of us are willing to do what is necessary. You veterans have done what is necessary,” said ceremony speaker minister Steve Kilbler, “Maybe we need to stand up and do what we need to do in order so God can bless the USA.”
The Willcox Veterans Support Group orchestrated the parade with the Willcox DAR. The Veterans Support Group were the individuals responsible for creating and maintaining the Vietnam Memorial, which was placed in Railroad Park in 2011.
“We do that because the 6 men’s names that are on here, graduated from here. We lost them in the Vietnam War. That’s what we do, and we love what we do, and we love our veterans,” said Willcox Veterans Support Group member Connie Dunham. “As long as I live we’ll have a parade.”
