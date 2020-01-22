WILLCOX- Public safety efforts and reports were summed up for the 2019 year.
The Willcox City Council met on Thursday, January 23 to review the 2019 year in city business. One area of the city’s business is the crime report made by the Director of Public Safety, Dale Hadfield. Hadfield has been the director for just over 6 months, and a year including his interim period. According to Hadfield, he will work for the city for another 7 years at least.
Willcox Public Safety 2019 Activity
1: Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield was hired by the city
2: The Willcox Police Department hired a new police officer
3: The city purchased a Dodge Charger police unit for the school resource officer
4: Willcox received a Governor Office Highway Safety grant totaling $35,000
5:The Gifts for Kids program gave away roughly 156 gifts
6: The fire department consolidated fire vehicles to maximize community needs and cut budget costs. The fire department is turning a older pumper truck into a rescue and blocker truck.
7: Dispatch continues its services for HCI Pearce-Sunsites.
8: The hire of a new communications officer who is still in training
9: Willcox Fire Department continues to work in rural location fire.
10: The city hired another part-time animal control officer
Willcox Driving Under the Influence Report 2019
75 misdemeanor arrests
32 extreme DUI
8 underage DUI
“This is the highest we’ve had in a while,(DUI arrests) Now it becomes, are there more people drinking and driving? Drugging and driving? Or are we just getting our officers to the point in their training that they’re identifying and arresting them? We will find here in the next near future,” said Hadfield. “I know when I first started, myself I had 60 DUIs in the first year. Everybody else was kind of running the same thing. So 75 is nowhere near where we were in 2007.”
Hadfield said that 8 underage DUI is a relatively low number for Willcox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.