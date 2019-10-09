WILLCOX- Cooler weather will greet wine festival goers along with new activities for community as well as visitors.
The Range News contacted Mike Pigford regarding the upcoming Fall Wine Festival on October 19- 20 and found that this year’s fall festival includes activities for a variety of festival attendees. However, what also makes this festival different from the rest is the fact that the Big Boy steam engine will be pulling through Willcox on Saturday at the start of the festival.
“We’re going to kick off the festival Saturday morning when that Big Boy steam engine comes in. And when it arrives, the festival starts,” said Pigford. “We’ll actually be ready to open 15 to 30 minutes early, knowing a lot of people are getting there early for this. We can’t sell alcohol until 11 am. But that means somebody can get a glass of wine and cheers the train as it departs at 11:15 am.”
New Festival Activities
Before the official beginning of the festivities Saturday, on Friday night there will be a Railroad Park fundraiser dinner from 6pm to 9pm. This dinner will benefit Railroad Park, and will cost $35 a plate complete with wine tastings alongside smoked brisket and pig roast.
Another new element of the festival includes a program Saturday night of the festival will be partially kept open after dark between Big Tex and Issall’s restaurants. This is making room for a new festival program titled, “Hallo-Wine Costume Party and Swing Dance.” This new program will be free to attend, and begins at 6pm with the wine tastings being the only cost for those interested in partaking.
Alongside the aforementioned aspects to the festival, the Vintage Village, which will be on Maley Street will also be available for festival shoppers. Specializing in vintage artifacts, the village is orchestrated by Bear Cameran, owner of Bear’s Vintage Thrift Shop. The village will be in operation throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Four Peaks Brewery: A new partner
Pigford spoke of the Four Peaks Brewing Company and the Range News visited with Rod Keeling of Keeling Schaefer Vineyards, LLC and the Willcox Wine Country Partnership, about the same partnership the same day. Keeling told the Range News that this year the festival will include Four Peaks Brewery as a way to encompass all of the festival attendees.
“From a perspective of wine, if it was purely a wine festival why would we want beer there? We wouldn’t. But it’s not, it’s a community festival. We have about 3,000 people there and probably at least half of them are adults and probably about half of those want to drink something besides wine,” said Keeling. “We got one of the most important craft breweries in Arizona, with the longest history: Four Peaks. I know they’re the biggest, but we’re really excited to be with them because they have the ability to help us promote this event, particularly the metropolitan areas that we could just scratch that. I’m excited about that. I’m excited about having a partner.”
Keeling also told the Range News that festival is expecting a large crowd, and hopes the brewery will accomodate everyone who attends.
“We want to make sure everybody has a good time and that it continues to grow and help us position Willcox and the Willcox Region as the center of wine in Arizona and the southwest,” said Keeling.
