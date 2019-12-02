Willcox Police

November 11

1:17 p.m. — Officers arrested a female subject with warrants from Tucson Police Department. The subject was extradited to Tucson.

November 13

2:40 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Soto for a welfare check. All was okay with the subjects there.

7:00 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Corral Dr. for a 32-year-old male with high blood sugar. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

November 14

4:03 p.m. — Officers took a report of a hit and run accident in the TA Truck Stop parking lot.

5:37 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Douglas Ave. for a 67-year-old male that needed a lift assist.

November 15

9:15 a.m. — Officers took a report of a burglary at Buddyz.

12:03 p.m. — Officers took a report of trespassing at W. Hoch Lane.

2:49 p.m. — Officers took a report of lost property at Circle K on Haskell.

8:29 p.m. — Officers stopped a vehicle at Delos and Arizona. The driver was arrested and booked into jail for DUI and open container in vehicle.

November 16

12:13 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Cochise Ave. for damage done to a vehicle from spray paint. Reporting party did want to press charges, unable to prove who did it.

3:04 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Hoch Lane for a vehicle break in.

4:45 p.m. — Officers took a report of criminal damage done to a soda machine.

8:42 p.m. — Medics responded to TA Truck Stop for a 47-year-old truck driver that was not feeling well. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

November 17

2:32 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to MP 380, I-10 for a semi-truck rollover blocking the freeway. Medics were cancelled.

5:02 a.m. — Officers responded to MP 336, I-10 to assist DPS with a vehicle-vs.-animal accident. The call was turned over to DPS.

November 20

9:34 a.m. — Officers responded to S. Encanto for a 90-year-old male that had passed away.

11:30 a.m. — Officers arrested a male subject at the Willcox Border Patrol Station on a warrant from Cochise County Sheriff's Office.

3:40 p.m. — Officers cited and released a male subject for an open container violation.

5:55 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to W. Companero Rd. for an unattended death. The case was turned over to CCSO.

7:42 p.m. — Officers took a report of a stolen vehicle taken from in front of La Unica Restaurant while the owner was eating. No suspects or direction of travel.

November 21

11:14 a.m. — Officers responded to W. Fremont for a theft of services. Water was being used without it being paid for.

