WILLCOX — Willcox High School has a new interim principal.
Last Tuesday, July 2, the Willcox School Board discussed the possibility of the new interim principal. Moving into executive session, board members spoke among themselves for roughly 30 minutes in private. After the end of the executive session, the public was invited back into the meeting and the board commenced its voting on the candidates.
Tammy Hall was hired as interim principal of Willcox High School. Hall was previously assistant principal and athletic director. One board member voted against the hiring but was outnumbered by the remaining board members.
“We’re fortunate to have someone with so many years’ experience we can move into the interim principal role after (former principal Jeff) Thompson moved on,” said Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis. “A lot of progress has been made at the high school in recent years. She deserves the opportunity and will continue to help move the high school and WUSD forward into the future.”
“One of my main goals this upcoming year is to keep things moving forward. Mr. Thompson got us moving in the right direction, and I want to continue that. We will continue to increase the rigor and ensure that our students are prepared for life after high school, whether that means college, trade school, the military or the work force. We have a great staff and awesome students and they all strive to do great things at Willcox High School,” Hall said.
“Our cultural diversity is one of the things that separates us from other rural schools; we have students and staff that have backgrounds from different parts of the world, and everyone gets to learn from one another. Our students take advantage of the opportunity to engage with one another and appreciate what they learn about from their classmates and teachers.”
Hall told the Range News she became an administrator in the later part of 2009, receiving a master’s degree in 2011.
“Willcox is a very unique place, and I’m lucky to be a member of this community,” Hall said. “I really appreciate the opportunity that I’ve been given, and I plan on working hard to make Willcox High School a success.”
James C. Stalder was named the new interim dean of students and Corey Downs the new interim athletic director for the high school.
