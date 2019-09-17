BOWIE — Just weeks after garnering national attention for being the inspiration for “John Carter of Mars,” Bowie will get another opportunity at the spotlight when “Rambo: Last Blood” opens in movie theaters this weekend.
In the latest film in the Rambo series, the character of John Rambo opens the movie having retired to Bowie. Circumstances force the former Special Forces soldier out of his self-imposed exile, and the action begins.
“This is amazing for Bowie; I can’t express how important this is for our community,” said Nancy Jean Welker, Bowie Chamber of Commerce president.
To celebrate, the Bowie Chamber of Commerce declared Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, as Rambo Day in the community.
“We’re the community that’s furthest away from anywhere else in Cochise County, so it’s very special to have this,” Welker said.
The chamber received a number of goodies from the studio — including movie posters — that the chamber will display throughout the community as the movie plays in the area
“Rambo: Last Blood” opens at Stargazer 5-Allen Theaters in Safford this Friday.
Lionsgate, the studio producing the film, did not immediately respond to Arizona Range News e-mail requests for comment.
