WILLCOX — Shiny chrome, the roar of the motors and plenty of horsepower were on display at this year’s Cars for Kids show Saturday.
The show, located at Keiller Park, benefits the local youth soccer league.
Individuals from as far away as Wisconsin drove to Willcox in order to participate in the event. There were 71 cars entered into the show.
“All the money that is raised today goes back to AYSO (American Youth Soccer Organization). We have some fabulous donations and fabulous sponsors, and we couldn't do this without the people who support us,” said event orchestrator Sherry Teeters.
“This is our sixth year that my husband and I took it over. We’re feeling good, the trophies, everyone has complimented us. We have a kids choice, a people’s choice, and a law enforcement choice. We appreciate everyone’s support; we couldn’t do this without the community of Willcox and the surrounding area, and we look forward for Cars for Kids 7.”
