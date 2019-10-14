WILLCOX — The ballots for a new school bond will be arriving in mailboxes soon.
The Arizona Range News spoke to Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis on Friday regarding the upcoming bond election. Although Davis could not give a personal opinion on the bond election, he did illustrate the upcoming process.
“The bond ballots were mailed out on Oct. 9. It is an all mail-in election, so there is no polling place. There will be a ballot drop off location at the board room at the District Office that the County Elections (Department) will be manning. I believe the times will be 6 to 7 at night, on Nov. 5.”
Davis said that if registered voters do not receive a ballot in the mail, they should visit the County Elections Office to obtain one. Ballots must be mailed back before Oct. 25. If an individual receives a ballot that is torn or damaged, or the voter marked a wrong box, voters can get a provisional ballot at the district office on Election Day from the county. However, voters must bring their spoiled ballot with them to receive a replacement.
“The bond is important for the school district and you can tell from the uses that we have listed that there are some important things that need to be addressed in the school district as far as maintenance, safety and security, and technology,” Davis said. “Also, the bond will be over a 20 year period. The money isn’t going to be spent all at once, and they would have a committee of community members that will help us decide what to spend the money on and how to spend the money to meet the community needs. It wouldn’t be just the school saying we need this, it would be a joint effort with community members.”
The needs of the district were evaluated by engineering and architectural consultant, which gave the district an estimate of $40 million cost to effect the necessary improvements and repairs. However, the district is requesting bonding for roughly $17 million for maintenance and repairs.
Some potential projects recommended by the architectural firm include:
• Replace outdated fire alarm systems
• Replace aged boiler storage tanks and valves
• Repair or replace failing sewer systems
• Install security camera systems
• Replace doors and windows at elementary and middle schools
• Finish fencing campus and other security measures
• Repair or replace existing well and irrigation systems
• Various roofing projects
• Replace carpet and tile in many locations
• Improve many restroom facilities and bring to standards
• Replace aged or nonworking cafeteria equipment
• Repair or replace parking lots
• Replace playground equipment
• Replace high school track and football field
• Build an activity room at the elementary school
• Other extra-curricular facility improvements
A full list of projects is available for review at the Willcox district office.
If approved, the bond will increase property taxes. The estimated cost of the bond to an owner of a home with a limited property value of $100,000 would be approximately $135 per year or $11.25 per month, reflecting an estimated average tax rate of $1.35 to pay debt service over the life of the proposed bonds. When the outstanding bonds are included, the estimated average tax rate over the next 10 years is $2.30.
