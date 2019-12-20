WILLCOX — Willcox Middle School principal Mike Patterson intends to resign at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
WUSD superintendent Kevin Davis announced Patterson’s resignation at the WUSD school board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Patterson served as WMS principal for roughly 10 years and will continue as principal for the remainder of the school year. His resignation will go into effect June 30, 2020.
The school district has begun planning the next step.
“We will start our principal search in January and will try to have one hired as soon as possible after the school year,” Davis said. “We really appreciate the 30-plus years of service Mr. Patterson has given to the Willcox School District and thank him for the positive influence he has had on thousands of students, athletes and peers.”
Davis continued the board meeting with recognizing all school district members.
“I appreciate our staff. We have the best teachers and the best students, and we recognize their hard work.”
Other agenda items included middle school student of the month awards plus updates from FFA and the elementary, middle and high school student councils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.