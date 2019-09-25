Alisa Nieto, Jose Nieto, Am’marie Reese

Third-grade teacher Alisa Nieto and her husband, Jose, with their granddaughter, Am’marie Reese

WILLCOX — A book and a treat matched with the support of family makes education even sweeter.

The annual Goodies with Grandparents event was held at Willcox Elementary School on Sept. 12.

At the event, students are invited to bring their grandparents or grandparent figures to visit the school and enjoy a treat. The event is sponsored by the Parent Advisory Committee.

“Our fourth-grade student council members served the cinnamon rolls and juice to over 500 guests,” said Parent Advisory Committee President Katie Hill. “We also had a photo area set up for the students to have their picture taken with their grandparents. We hold other events during the year including Doughnuts with Dad and Muffins with Mom.”

