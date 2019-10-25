October 13
11:08 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Bowie for a subject having chest pains. The patient was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
2:52 p.m. - Willcox Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to an address in Willcox for a suicidal male.
7:46 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Haskell for a 32-year-old male having a panic attack. The patient refused medical treatment.
8:21 p.m. - Officers arrested a male subject for D.U.I. on E. Stewart Rd.
9:06 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to S. Lawson Lane for a 61-year-old female having chest pains. The patient was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
9:44 p.m. - Officers and Medics responded to the Super 8 Motel for an unconscious male subject. The patient refused medical treatment.
October 14
2:54 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Bowie Ave. for a 32-year-old male with diabetic issues. The patient was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
October 17
11:21 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service met with a security vehicle from Nature Sweet that had an ill employee. The patient was transported to the helipad and flown out.
11:30 a.m. - Two Willcox Fire Department units responded to Highway 191, MP 97 for a vehicle fire. Bowe Fire Department was also dispatched. Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded and cleared with a patient refusing medical treatment. Both fire units cleared the call after mop up. At 1:57 p.m., one fire unit responded back to MP 94 for a hot spot.
12:18 p.m. - Units responded to the Royal Western for an unruly guest. One subject was arrested and booked into jail.
12:58 p.m. - Officers responded to a non-injury accident at Virginia and Ft Grant. One person was cited.
October 18
12:29 p.m. - Cochise County Sheriff's Office sent a warrant confirmation on a male subject that had three warrants. The subject was booked on several warrants.
6:05 a.m. - Medics responded to N. Wade Rd. in San Simon for an 87-year-old male that had fallen. The patient was transported to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
6:54 p.m. - Officers took a report of a theft of road signs from public works. The "No Parking" signs at the corners of Maley and Railroad were taken.
October 20
10:52 a.m. - Officers responded to N. Haskell for a reported theft.
11:12 a.m. - Medics responded to W. Airport for a fall injury. The call was canceled.
11:16 a.m. - Officers took a report of lost property at Double S.
1:22 p.m. - Officers, medics and Willcox Fire Department responded to MP 352 for a semi rollover.
4:28 p.m. - Officers took a report of found property at the wine festival.
October 22
9:14 a.m. - Officers responded to Fertizona for an unwanted intoxicated male on the property. The subject was advised to move on. Officers made contact with the subject again at S.W. Irrigation after staff called wanting him removed. The subject was taken to the hospital per his request.
9:45 a.m. - Officers requested a report for indecent exposure at the middle school.
10:05 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Wasson for a 92-year-old female that was feeling ill. The patient was transported to the emergency room.
11:27 a.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the elementary school for a young student having a panic attack. The patient was transported to the hospital.
1:13 p.m. - Officers responded to N. Mesa in reference to an unwanted subject. The subject was gone prior to the officer's arrival. Units were cleared after negative contact.
1:47 p.m. - Officers responded to W. Hoch for a possible violation of a court order. The subject stated her ex-husband had contacted her through Facebook on their daughter's account.
3:11 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Officers responded to W. Curly for a 60-year-old male that was on the ground and unable to move half his body.
3:33 p.m. - Officers responded to Encanto Drive for a 48-year-old male that had collapsed.
5:51 p.m. - Officers and Willcox Fire Department checked the area around the Hospital for a report of the smell of smoke. No smoke or fire was found but there was an odor of something burning in the area.
7:53 p.m. - Officers took a report of a theft of a bicycle from N. Bisbee Ave.
October 23
3:00 a.m. - Received a call from Alejandra Hernandez that she wanted to turn herself in for the warrant she had. Officers were unable to locate the female at the location she gave. The subject was not located.
5:03 a.m. - Officers responded to the Speedway, 201 N. Haskell for a male subject acting suspiciously. He was taken to N.C.C.H. per his request to be seen by a doctor. No report was taken.
9:53 a.m. - Medics responded to TA for a male subject that was feeling ill. The subject refused medical treatment.
12:46 p.m. - Medics responded to S. Biddle for a 73-year-old female that needed lift assist. The patient was taken to N.C.C.H. for treatment.
12:58 p.m. - Officers took a report of theft on N. Haskell Ave.
October 24
4:18 p.m. - Received a report of a private property accident that
occurred at the Elementary School. Insurance slips were exchanged. No
report was taken.
5:46 p.m. - Officers responded to the Dollar General for a verbal
dispute between two customers. Nothing criminal occurred, one subject
trespassed from the store and no other charges pressed.
7:56 p.m. - Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to S. San
Simon in Bowie for a sick elderly male.
9:07 p.m. - Officers responded to N. Austin for an intoxicated
male subject that was causing problems. The subject was assisted to
bed. No report was taken.
9:48 p.m. - Officers responded to N. Austin for a report of loud
music. A Verbal warning was given.
10:47 p.m. - Officers returned to N. Austin for a report of shots
fired in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.