semi roll

Contributed Photo/Courtesy of the Willcox Fire Department: The semi truck wrecked on I-10 near milepost 348 westbound.

COCHISE COUNTY- A single semi truck went off the road and rolled to its side Tuesday afternoon.

semi wreck

Contributed Photo/Courtesy of the Willcox Fire Department: The Willcox Fire Department responded to the semi truck accident on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Department of Public Safety information officer, the semi truck driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel at roughly 3pm, going off the road and over-correcting. Due to the over-correction, the truck and trailer landed on its side. The accident happened on Interstate 10 Westbound near milepost 348.The Willcox Fire Department responded to the accident. The driver of the truck was transported Northern Cochise Community Hospital due to injury.

“He (the driver) had some broken bones but he was admitted and I believe he is stable now and recovering,” said DPS Officer Marotto.

