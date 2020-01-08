COCHISE COUNTY- A single semi truck went off the road and rolled to its side Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Department of Public Safety information officer, the semi truck driver allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel at roughly 3pm, going off the road and over-correcting. Due to the over-correction, the truck and trailer landed on its side. The accident happened on Interstate 10 Westbound near milepost 348.The Willcox Fire Department responded to the accident. The driver of the truck was transported Northern Cochise Community Hospital due to injury.
“He (the driver) had some broken bones but he was admitted and I believe he is stable now and recovering,” said DPS Officer Marotto.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.