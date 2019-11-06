WILLCOX- A neighbor’s feud has lasted 6 years and on Wednesday it incorporated all the neighbors and even a Cochise County elected official.
On Wednesday morning, the Range News attended a meeting featuring the local ranchers and landowners in the area of Page Ranch and North Sheppard roads outside of Willcox. The fencing dispute featured Dan and Denice Hatch, a couple who lives on the outskirts of Willcox north of town, and their rancher neighbor Ron Klump. Denice accused Klump of cutting fences, destroying gates, and property destruction all the while letting his cows run wild in the area.
Klump told the Range News that he has had to put restraining orders against the Hatches, and that this dispute has carried on for years in that he has offered to put a cattle guard in the gap of fence between their two properties but the Hatches refused. Klump maintained that a cattle guard would be the best option to keep his cattle away from the neighbors yards and off the roads.
Roughly a dozen landowners and ranchers clustered around as they discussed the options in the rainy drizzle Wednesday morning. Multiple residents voiced their annoyance of the Klump cattle running unfenced near their property. District 3 Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd was present, and had invited the Arizona Department of Transportation representatives as well as an officer from the Department of Agriculture. At one point, Judd had proposed the clearing and construction of an entirely different road on the Klump land in an effort to curb hostilities and cow grazing. However, that idea seemed to be quickly forgotten as a possibility.
After a somewhat heated debate, everyone loaded into their cars to visit the site of the fence break between the Klump ranch and the rest of the local properties. The location of the proposed cattle guard is at North Sheppard and Rancho Secreto road.
“This right here is where the cattle guard needs to go. This is where the fence used to be before we had to drive up here to get to our house,” said Klump. “I feel bad that all the neighbors had to get involved in our fight. This was our fight, but all you guys had to get involved in it and I apologize for that. I never thought that it would go that far and for two years I asked the county for a cattle guard.”
Denice said that the use of a cattle guard would be a waste because there is a gas line where Klump would like to place the guard. Instead, Denice voiced her opinion of hope that the area she lives in become a No-Fence District, meaning that the open range laws do not apply and ranchers are responsible to keep their cows off their neighbor’s property.
Eventually, it was put to a vote among the locals as to what to do regarding the wandering cattle. The popular vote was given to implant a cattle guard in North Sheppard and Rancho Secreto road.
“It’s not going to resolve anything. Look at what’s been done already, look at the cut fences, look at the downed fences, when you came through our gate that was across our driveway, you see our gate post that was all mangled? Just beyond that there’s property that belongs to us, he cut the fence. He told the deputy that he cut the fence, and told the deputy that he cut the fence. The deputy’s response was, ‘This is a civil matter, there’s nothing we can do,” said Denice.
What is a no-fence district?
In a no-fence district, Arizona’s open range laws don’t apply.
That means that it’s the livestock owner’s responsibility to keep
livestock off of property, rather than the property owner’s
Responsibility.
-Source: Arizona Farm Bureau
“A cattle guard will solve the problem,” said Klump. “Three years ago I offered to give the Hatches a cattle guard to put through here. And she said no because we were still in court and it was going to the appeals court in Tucson. They don’t want us driving by their house.”
Although the neighbors voted on the fact that a cattle guard would be preferred, only three of them offered to help pay for the $1,500 piece of equipment.
“I’m going to pitch in $100 myself, and let’s see what happens,” said Judd. “If you wait for me to come up with the money ahead of time it’s going to be a while.”
