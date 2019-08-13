WILLCOX — The first day of school last Wednesday had students bustling, parents fussing and educators readying for the semester ahead.
The Willcox School Board met Tuesday afternoon and discussed the upcoming school year. Willcox Superintendent Kevin Davis reported to the board and those in attendance that the school will have more technological tools as well as security options.
“We will have 180 new Chrome Books this year, six new smart TVs and new back gates, which should be operational in a couple of days,” said Davis.
The Willcox School District has also purchased a van and a bus, both of which are on campus, and the district was awarded two new buses through a VW bus settlement grant. According to Davis, the buses will be arriving in Willcox soon.
Aside from new vehicles, there have also been some changes to the Willcox school lunch schedule.
“The lunch times are pretty much the same for all campuses. The high school has combined their lunch periods to one instead of two due to increased seat time requirements for students imposed by the state. Students there have 35 minutes to eat, which is identical to last year, plus five additional minutes to get to class,” Davis said.
“The first day was a lot harder for me than my daughter. She’s been ready since she toured the school in May. I hope this year is an easy transition for her from preschool,” said parent Amanda Berger. “The teachers all seem great, and I think my kids are going to love this upcoming year.”
