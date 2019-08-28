190904-localnews-release
WILLCOX- While some may claim it was at random, a business owner suspects that the thief knew exactly what was valuable.
Within 24 hours, two businesses were burglarized in the early morning hours between Sunday night and Monday morning. Bear’s Vintage Thrift Store on North Haskell in Willcox was broken into while the owner, Bear Carman, was traveling out of state. The thief broke through the glass of the front door of the shop, and retrieved the cash in the cash box. The owner estimated that roughly 40 to 70 dollars was taken from the cash drawer, but nothing else had been taken.
“He must have come in before, because he knew exactly where I kept that b,” said shop owner Bear Carman. “They took the cash, and it’s not like they’re going to stumble upon that drawer. It had to be somebody who knew our system and knew where that cash drawer was. Usually this happens (break ins) when thieves are passing through or they are just hard up for drug money.”
The second burglary victim had the thieves break into a personal storage shed within 24 hours of the Bears Vintage Thrift Store break in. According to the victim, the police were called and there are video camera recordings that are being analyzed.
Willcox Chief of Public Security Dale Hadfield told the Range News that so far there have been two confirmed break ins within the Willcox area within that 24 hour period.
