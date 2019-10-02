WILLCOX — Willcox’s hometown celebration returns this weekend.
Rex Allen Days kicks off with the annual Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Willcox Community Center. That’s followed by the Fair at Rex Allen Days at Keiller Park, Friday through Sunday.
The fair will feature crafts and antiques, the Saturday Car Show, a carnival all weekend, music, food, beer garden, mechanical bull, mariachis and folklorico dancers, and more.
The Wild Bunch Film Festival, featuring celebrity guest Darby Hinton, will start Friday, Oct. 4, and run through Sunday, Oct. 6, at Willcox Historic Theater.
The master of ceremonies for the Wild Bunch Film Festival will be Arizona’s official film historian, Charlie LeSueur. Sunday’s award show will be co-hosted by Bobbi Jeen Olson from “Western Trading Post TV” that is shown on the Cowboy Channel. Both LeSueur and Olson will appear on the “Tucson Morning Blend” TV show on KGUN 9 on Oct. 3 to talk about the film festival. The 50th anniversary of the film “The Wild Bunch” will be celebrated with question and answer sessions with Paul Seydor, Garner Simmons, Susan Compo, Torrey Oates and others.
Go to http://www.thewildbunchfilmfestival.com for more details.
The 69th annual Rex Allen Days Parade will run through Willcox’s downtown on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 10 a.m.
Also on Saturday and Sunday will be the Rodeo at Rex Allen Days, featuring Randi Phillips, at Quail Park Arena, starting at 11 a.m. both days.
A Kids Pre-Rodeo will take place both days, featuring boot race for children up to 4, dummy steer roping for children up to 13, mutton busting for children up to 7 years old and weighing no more than 60 pounds, and steer riding for children 8 to 16 years old.
Another Saturday offering is a free community concert by Rex Allen Jr. at 2 p.m. in Windmill Park.
