WILLCOX — Too much rain is a no-go for spacecraft landings.
In November, visitors from Boeing came to Willcox to hold a town hall event about the possibility of a spacecraft landing in the Willcox Playa. This week the Range News reached out to Boeing for an update regarding the possible spacecraft landing.
“We are targeting White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico for the landing of Starliner’s Orbital Flight Test vehicle,” said Tiffany Pitts, from Boeing communications.
“Our Dry Lake has water. We still continue to remain a possible site in the future, but they’re not coming to Willcox. Not this time,” said Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke.
Boeing’s Commercial Crew Transportation System, called the CST-100 Starliner, is a full-service system. It provides all elements needed to transport crew and cargo to and from low-Earth orbit destinations, including crew training and mission planning, spacecraft and launch vehicle assembly, integration and testing, and crew and cargo recovery.
