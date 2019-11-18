WILLCOX- If a Boeing spacecraft lands in the Willcox Playa, what will happen to the wildlife and bird species?
Multiple bird species make the Willcox Playa their home over the course of a year. These bird species include Shorebirds, the Swainson's hawk, songbirds, black-necked stilts, as well as sandhill cranes.
On Wednesday night Willcox residents listened to a presentation in the Willcox Community Center about Boeing’s spacecraft the Starliner. Boeing Technical Lead, Marty Linde gave a presentation on the Starliner, it’s possible landing area in the Willcox Playa, and what it entails.
After the meeting, the Range News spoke to Homer Hansen, who is one of the leaders of the Wings Over Willcox planning committee about how the spaceship may impact playa birds.
“On the bird’s side, you have to wonder how fast that frisbee (the heat shield) comes away from while it’s falling,” said Hansen. “The parachutes create a question too because the shoots come down very slowly. The cranes aren’t that fast, they could get trapped in the chutes. In December, chutes, that’s an area where cranes could be. The probability of something happening is minimal. I think risks of something happening are fairly reduced.”
Hansen said that if the regular landing site is in October or June, that would be best for the migrating cranes because many of them will not be in the area at the time. However, in December, the cranes will be present on the Willcox Playa, upping the chances of a mishap.
The Range News spoke to Linde after the meeting on Wednesday, and Linde reiterated that the Playa would be left in the same condition as it was found before the landing. There will be no installations or buildings placed on the playa, and all of the parachutes will be cleared from the area after landing if the Willcox Playa is chosen to be a landing area.
