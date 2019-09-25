WILLCOX — In an effort to assist those who may need help to clean their property, the City of Willcox is applying for an AmeriCorps grant.
The city applied to the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps Southwest Region to request the use of a team to help clean up the community.
Among its duties, the team will be put to work assisting senior citizens and those with disabilities with housing and yard maintenance. Code enforcement will also be the duty of the team.
“We’re going above and beyond just patching roofs. I went and talked with the administrators association where all the churches get together, and I asked them to start identifying members of their congregation and people within the city who might need these services and start compiling a list. We’re estimating that if we did one household a day, we’re probably looking at approximately 60 people that could have their properties cleaned up. We would probably have qualifications based on income and if they were senior citizens, or if they had disabilities,” said Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke.
“We’re also going to be working on creating a dog park at our visitors center. We think that is going to get a lot more people wanting to stop by. We’re also going to have them for help with the Wings Over Willcox festival. Help get the festival off the ground again. They would help set up for the event, help run the event, help Homer Hansen do some of those things; and, in addition, they would start creating additional trails and do trail maintenance out there at Cochise Lake.”
The last project, if there is enough time, would be repairing cemetery lots at the Willcox Cemetery.
The grant is due Nov. 1 and the team’s work would start in January, should the city be awarded the grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.